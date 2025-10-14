Airbound raises USD 8.65 mn funding in latest round

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Airbound, an autonomous delivery logistics firm specialising in blended-wing-body aircraft, on Tuesday announced USD 8.65 million in seed funding and a pilot partnership with Narayana Health.

The funding round was led by Lachy Groom, co-founder of Physical Intelligence, with participation from Humba Ventures and continued participation from Lightspeed, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The seed round also includes investment from senior leaders at Tesla, Anduril and Ather Energy, reflecting deep conviction from operators who have scaled complex hardware and autonomy programs, it added.

"The healthcare sector represents the perfect testing ground for our technology because it demands both reliability and efficiency. Our partnership with Narayana Health validates that our approach can handle the most critical delivery requirements while demonstrating the cost advantages that will make our service accessible globally," Naman Pushp, Founder and CEO of Airbound, said.

Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health, said the partnership with Airbound allows the healthcare provider to pilot a promising technology that could significantly improve the speed and reliability of medical deliveries.

Following the latest round, Airbound has raised over USD 10 million in total funding.

The company plans to use the capital to scale manufacturing, expand operations beyond medical delivery, refine its technology, and prepare for wider market adoption in 2026. PTI MSS MR MR