Airbus bags order for 3 helicopters from Indian operator

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Airbus on Saturday said it has bagged an order for three helicopters from an Indian operator, including the H175 helicopter.

The order for two ACH160 and one H175 helicopters has been placed with Airbus Corporate Helicopters.

"The operator is an existing ACH160 customer and will become IndiaÊ¼s first H175 customer," Airbus said in a release.

It did not disclose the name of the operator or the financial details.

The H175 helicopter will have a 16-seat configuration, and the delivery is scheduled this year, while the two custom-made ACH160 helicopters for the customer will be delivered in 2027. PTI RAM MR