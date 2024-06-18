Airbus Helicopters launches H145 in domestic energy segment in collaboration with Heligo

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Airbus Helicopters on Tuesday launched its H145 helicopter in the domestic energy segment in collaboration with Heligo Charters.

The entry of H145 into offshore operations comes six months after Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd (HCPL) signed a comprehensive by-the-hour services contract with Airbus for six H145 helicopters this year.

HCPL is an Indian operator providing onshore and offshore helicopter support to various organisations, including offshore helicopter services to the oil and gas industry in India.

HCPL will use these helicopters to transport ONGC personnel and materials to offshore locations in the subcontinent. The first of these helicopters has been deployed for offshore transportation with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Airbus Helicopters said at the launch event here.

"Today marks a significant milestone for the H145 in India, as it embarks on a new journey offering offshore transportation for the Indian energy industry," said Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, India and South Asia.

He stated that Heligo Charters has become the launch customer for H145 in India's oil and gas operations.

The H145 is the latest member of Airbus' twin-engine rotorcraft product range, designed for mission capability and flexibility, particularly in high and hot operating conditions, as per the company.

Compact in size, this helicopter's small footprint and large, flexible cabin enable manoeuvring in complex environments, such as oil and gas helidecks, Airbus Helicopters added.

"The H145 helicopter provides a technological edge and unmatched reliability, enhancing operational efficiency. Our selection of the five-bladed H145 for offshore operations demonstrates the commitment of both HCPL and Airbus to delivering the best product to the Indian offshore sector, ensuring both safety and operational efficiency," said Nayan Jagjeevan, Chairman and Managing Director of HCPL.