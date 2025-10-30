Airbus Helicopters organises symposium in national capital

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Airbus Helicopters organised a symposium on safety, support and services where participants also shared customer case studies and field experiences.

The sessions at the symposium, held in the national capital on Wednesday, covered various topics, including accident statistics and helicopter flight data monitoring, according to a release.

The symposium on 'Safety and Support & Services' brought together helicopter regulators, operators and aviation experts to discuss accident prevention and operational best practices, among others, it added. PTI RAM TRB