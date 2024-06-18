Airbus Helicopters working with Tata Grp to identify location for assembly line for helicopters

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Airbus Helicopters on Tuesday said it is working with the Tata Group to identify the location for the final assembly line (FAL) for helicopters in India.

Talking to reporters at the launch of its H145 helicopter in the domestic energy offshore sector here, Airbus Helicopters India and South Asia chief Sunny Guglani also said that this segment is one of the most mature ones, and the company has a positive outlook on it.

Airbus Helicopters has launched its H145 helicopter in collaboration with off and on-shore helicopter services provider Heligo Charters.

The helicopter manufacturing division of the European aviation major Airbus had in January this year said it would partner with the Tata Group to establish a final assembly line for helicopters in the country to boost indigenous manufacturing activities.

The company at the time of the announcement had said that the location of the facility would be jointly decided by Airbus and the Tata (Group).

"We are working together with Tata (Group) to define (identify) the location and prepare the plan as to how the factory will be set up. So, (we are) starting with identifying the location, starting with what will be our plan to set up the final assembly line..,” Guglani said.

He said that three helicopters are expected to be rolled out from the upcoming facility in 2026, and then there will be a subsequent ramp-up of the production.

Under the partnership, as announced in January, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), a subsidiary of the Tata Group, will set up the facility along with Airbus Helicopters.

This will be the second final assembly line that will be built by Airbus in India after the 'Make in India' C295 military aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The FAL will produce Airbus H125 helicopters from its civil range for India and for exporting to some of the neighbouring countries.

The facility will also be the first instance where a private sector player will set up a helicopter manufacturing facility in the country.

The FAL will undertake the integration of the major component assemblies, avionics and mission systems, installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system and the engine, Airbus Helicopters said.

Besides, it will do testing, qualification, and delivery of the H125 to customers in India and the region.

This multi-mission workhorse will revolutionise passenger and goods transportation and will also be used for segments like emergency medical services (HEMS), disaster management, law enforcement, tourism and aerial work missions, the statement said.

Providing last-mile connectivity to remote areas, the H125 will significantly contribute to the central government's regional connectivity scheme 'UDAN'- which will further promote the tourism sector in the country, the company had said at that time.

The entry of H145 into offshore operations came six months after Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd (HCPL) signed a comprehensive by-the-hour services contract with Airbus for six H145 helicopters this year.

HCPL will use these helicopters to transport ONGC personnel and materials to offshore locations in the subcontinent. The first of these helicopters has been deployed for offshore transportation with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

"Today marks a significant milestone for the H145 in India, as it embarks on a new journey offering offshore transportation for the Indian energy industry," Guglani said at the launch event.

He stated that Heligo Charters has become the launch customer for H145 in India's oil and gas operations.

The H145 is the latest member of Airbus' twin-engine rotorcraft product range, designed for mission capability and flexibility, particularly in high and hot operating conditions, as per the company.

Compact in size, this helicopter's small footprint and large, flexible cabin enable manoeuvring in complex environments, such as oil and gas helidecks, Airbus Helicopters added.

"The H145 helicopter provides a technological edge and unmatched reliability, enhancing operational efficiency. Our selection of the five-bladed H145 for offshore operations demonstrates the commitment of both HCPL and Airbus to delivering the best product to the Indian offshore sector, ensuring both safety and operational efficiency," said Nayan Jagjeevan, Chairman and Managing Director of HCPL. PTI IAS BAL BAL