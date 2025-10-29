Airbus India head suggests production-linked incentives for aerospace sector

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Airbus India head Jürgen Westermeier on Wednesday suggested that the government can look at providing production-linked incentives for the country's aerospace industry.

India is a key market for Airbus, which sources over USD 1.4 billion in components and services annually from the country.

Westermeier, who recently took charge as the President and Managing Director for India and South Asia, said the growth trajectory is excellent for the Indian aviation sector.

At a conference in the national capital, he said why there are no Production-Linked Incentives for the aerospace industry in India.

Emphasising the need to develop the country's aerospace ecosystem, Westermeier said there are opportunities in all areas.

"...the aerospace industry is a long-term industry, you need a lot of investments to get things going and in India, the Production Linked Incentives, why not extend this one to the aerospace industry," he asked.

He was speaking at the Aviation India and South Asia 2025 conference.

Airbus, which has a significant presence in India's civil aviation and defence segments, is setting up two Final Assembly Lines for the H125 helicopters as well as the C295 military aircraft. Both FALs are being set up with the TASL.

The FAL for H125 is being set up at Vemagal in Karnataka, and the FAL for C295 is being established at Vadodara in Gujarat.

On September 25, an Airbus spokesperson said the board of directors' visit to India is a significant moment and that the country is a critical hub for its global operations.

"We have already crossed the milestone of sourcing over USD 1.4 billion in components and services annually. We are on track to significantly increase that figure, as we continue to further integrate India into our global value chain," the spokesperson had said in a statement.

Indian carriers have also placed significant plane orders with Airbus. PTI RAM SHW