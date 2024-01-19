Airbus partners with CSIR-IIP to foster Sustainable Aviation Fuel development in India

Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Airbus and the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop new technology pathways as well as test and qualify indigenous Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India.

Advertisment

A press release from Airbus on Friday said the collaboration would address the Indian aerospace industry’s decarbonisation ambitions by supporting SAF production and commercialisation, using a new HEFA (hydrotreated esters and fatty acids) technology pathway and locally sourced feedstocks.

Both entities will work jointly on technical assessment, approvals, market access, and sustainability accreditation efforts for the production of SAF.

The MoU was signed with the active support and guidance of the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India Prof Ajay Sood, the release added. PTI GDK ANE