Airbus, SIDBI to collaborate for financing helicopter purchase in India

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Airbus Helicopters and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for financing the purchase of the company's helicopters in India.

Under the MoU, Airbus Helicopters and SIDBI will identify potential civil helicopter operators in India who are interested in financing solutions for purchasing Airbus helicopters. Airbus will provide the technical and helicopter industry knowledge to SIDBI, which will evaluate these prospects and finance them exclusively for Airbus, a release said on Monday.

The initiative also marks SIDBI's foray into the helicopter financing segment. PTI RAM BAL BAL