Aircraft tech glitches reported by Indian airlines fall in last 3 years: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The number of technical glitches in aircraft reported by various Indian airlines has reduced in the last three years, with the count at 273 for 10,69,680 flights operated during the period from January 2024 to January 2025.

In 2023, there were 390 technical faults reported for 11,94,777 flights operated that year. In 2022, the number stood at 723 for 9,97,041 flights operated in that particular year, official data showed on Monday.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the data available for the last three years (2022-2024) shows there was a decrease in the number of technical glitches reported by the airlines.

Technical snags are general phenomena in aircraft which may be caused due to improper function/malfunction of components/ system/ accessories fitted on the aircraft, he said in a written reply.

Separately, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the government has been encouraging the development of the ecosystem for the manufacturing of aircraft, including regional transport aircraft, and associated equipment by public and private enterprises in India.

CSIRNAL, Bengaluru -- a constituent laboratory of CSIR -- has developed indigenous two-seater trainer aircraft Hansa - 3 (NG) and type certified by DGCA for use by Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) for commercial pilot training.

"For commercial production of Hansa - 3 (NG), an EoI has been issued to identify the prospective firm to take up manufacturing.

"Further, the development of indigenous 19-seater Light Transport Aircraft Saras Mk2 is under progress at CSIR-NAL. The Saras Mk2 initiative has a collaboration and partnership with HAL," Mohol said in a written reply. PTI RAM DRR