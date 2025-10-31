Airfloa Rail Technology order book crosses Rs 450 cr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Airfloa Rail Technology on Friday said its order book has crossed a level Rs 450 crore.

In the past few days, it has secured multiple orders totalling Rs 113.45 crore from various coach factories, the company said in a statement.

"With cumulative inflows of orders in seven days, the company's order book now stands near Rs 455 crore, supported by robust demand from Indian Railways, metro projects, and export opportunities," it said.

Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd (Airfloa) is a leading manufacturer of components for rolling stock used by Indian Railways.

**** Union Bank of India to give 4 pc interest subvention to die-making units near Vadhavan Port * State-run Union Bank of India will give a 4 per cent interest subvention to die-making units in the vicinity of the upcoming Vadhavan Port.

The lender has entered into an agreement with the port's promoter JNPA to implement a cluster specific scheme under which the final cost of borrowing for the units will go down and the borrowers will also get a life, accident and health insurance cover, as per a statement.

**** Kotak Mahindra Bank launches integrated credit card * Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched an integrated proposition comprising of a saving account, fixed deposit and a secured credit card to customer.

The product is aimed at a large and growing segment of people who want digital first financial tools, including the salaried, students, as per an official statement.