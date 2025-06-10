Airline body seeks waivers on user charges for 1 year at Srinagar Airport to boost air travel demand

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Airline industry body FIA has sought waivers on user development fee and aviation security fee for a year at Srinagar Airport to boost air travel demand to and from Kashmir, which has taken a hit in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which has Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet also said that financial incentives play an important role in rebuilding traffic apart from other safety and security measures, which the government is already taking.

Currently every departing passenger shells out Rs 1,050 as UDF and Rs 200 as Aviation ASF plus GST, as per FIA.

Seeking the support required to boost air travel demand at Srinagar airport, FIA said, "May we request, if the government can waive both UDF and ASF for every departing passenger from Srinagar airport for a period of one year with immediate effect. It will boost air travel demand to and from Srinagar airport." Airlines in India, have been playing a key role in connecting India and in nation building with its high economic and employment multiplier. Airlines have played a vital role in substantial growth of tourism in the Kashmir region over years, it said.

"After the Pahalgam incident, tourists are terrified and no one is travelling to Kashmir region for tourism purposes. There is no demand for air travel to and from Kashmir. Hotels are empty there," the FIA said.

"After the Pahalgam incident, tourists are terrified and no one is travelling to Kashmir region for tourism purposes. There is no demand for air travel to and from Kashmir. Hotels are empty there," the FIA said.

PTI IAS DRR