Airlines: 666 hoax bomb threat incidents in Oct; total at 999 this year till Nov 14

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) As many as 666 hoax bomb threats were received by airlines in October alone, out of the total 999 such threats reported this year till November 14, according to official data.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Monday said hoax bomb threats result in adversely affecting operations of some of the flights resulting in impact on airlines.

A total of 999 hoax bomb threat incidents were reported during January 2024 to November 14, 2024, the minister said in a separate written reply.

Out of the total, 666 incidents were there in October and 52 till November 14, as per the data shared by the minister.

The count was at 116 in June and 60 in April.

The number of incidents stood at 11 in January, 17 in February, 5 in March and 26 in May.

In July and August, the count was at 10 and 21, respectively.

The data also showed that there were 15 hoax bomb threat calls in September.

Mohol, in another written reply, said 256 FIRs have been filed during January to November 14, 2024 and 12 arrests have been made so far. PTI RAM HVA