Airlines operate addl flights to Srinagar; govt says fares being kept at reasonable levels

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The government on Wednesday announced additional flights will be operated from Srinagar and that airfares on the route are being kept at reasonable levels amid a large number of tourists looking to return from J&K in the aftermath of the Phalagam terror attack.

As many as 3,337 passengers flew out of Srinagar in 20 flights between 6 am and 12 pm on Wednesday.

IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet are operating a total of seven extra flights in addition to their normal scheduled services from Srinagar. At least 26 people, mostly tourists, died in the Phalagam terror attack.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said that strict instructions were given to airline companies to avoid any fare surges, and that fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels.

His comments also came against the backdrop of some websites apparently showing ticket prices of over Rs 50,000 for flights to Srinagar.

The country's largest airline IndiGo said that in view of the emergent situation, it has taken steps to keep the fares moderated.

The minister also emphasised that constant efforts are being made to ensure safe travel of tourists from Srinagar. "In addition to the four extra flights already announced, three more flights to Delhi have been added for today -- IndiGo 6E 3203 (Dep: 1700, Arr: 1800), IndiGo 6E 3103 (Dep: 1800, Arr: 1930), and a SpiceJet flight scheduled to depart at 10:30 PM," he said in a post on X.

All airlines operating from Srinagar have waived cancellation and rescheduling charges to support passengers.

"Food and water are being provided at the airport, and an extra tent has been set up outside for those waiting. Between 6 am and 12 pm today, Srinagar Airport handled 20 departures with 3,337 pax," Naidu said.

The minister also said that he is personally monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with the home ministry as well as airline operators.

In an advisory on Wednesday, DGCA said that in the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes.

"In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists," it said.

According to the advisory, airlines have also been asked to provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time.

IndiGo said that to support those travelling to/from Srinagar, it is offering waivers for cancellation fees or rescheduling charges.

"IndiGo has added special flights to Srinagar from Delhi and Mumbai with immediate effect and will be operating these over and above the regular schedule of 160 weekly flights from / to Srinagar from various parts of India," the airline, which operates 20 flights daily connecting Srinagar with various Indian cities, said in a statement.

Air India is operating one additional flight each from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. It has five flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar daily.

The airline is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors, according to a post on X.

SpiceJet, in a post on X, said it is operating an additional flight and also extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for Srinagar flights till April 30. It will be applicable for bookings made on or before April 22.

Akasa Air, in a post on X, said passengers who wish to cancel their bookings will be provided with a full refund at no additional charge for all flights departing between April 23 and 29 to/from Srinagar.

"Guests booked to travel on Air India Express flights from or to Srinagar until 30th April 2025 are being offered the flexibility to reschedule their travel with a complete waiver of date change fees and fare difference," the airline said in a post on X.

According to the airline, passengers may also opt to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund to their original mode of payment.

Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) President and Nomad Travels CEO Ajay Prakash said in the short term, tourism in J&K will take a significant hit due to the attack.

"As TAFI, we pledge to support tourism in J&K, and we are confident that it will recover very quickly," he said. PTI RAM IAS DR