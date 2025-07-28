Indian airlines report 183 tech faults in aircraft this year: Govt informs RS

New Delhi: Indian airlines have reported 183 technical faults in their planes this year while there was nearly 6 per cent decline in technical glitches last year compared to 2023, the government said on Monday.

The civil aviation ministry also informed the Rajya Sabha that post the Air India plane crash on June 12, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) enhanced the check and inspection of the critical component of safety assurance in order to identify and rectify immediate systemic issues.

A total of 260 people died when an Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane crashed soon after take-off in Ahmedabad on June 12. The aircraft was flying to London Gatwick.

Till July 23 this year, 183 technical faults in aircraft were reported by airlines. The count stood at 421 in 2024, lower than 448 reported in 2023.

In 2022, the number of technical glitches reported was at 528 and in 2021, the count was at 514.

"A total of 2,094 investigations has been carried out against serious defect/snags reported during last 5 years (up to June 2025)," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a written reply. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, in a written reply, said technical faults in flights have decreased by approximately 6 per cent in 2024 as compared to 2023.

According to Naidu, DGCA has a comprehensive and structured civil aviation regulations for safe operation of aircraft and its maintenance.

"These regulations are continuously updated and aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)/European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards.

"Post-accident, DGCA enhanced the check and inspection of the critical component of safety assurance in order to identify and rectify immediate systemic issues," Naidu said.

Meanwhile, 3,925 passenger complaints have been filed with DGCA this year and the number was at 4,016 in 2024.

As per data provided in the written reply by Naidu, the count of passenger complaints filed with DGCA stood at 5,513 in 2023, higher than 3,782 complaints in 2022 and 4,131 complaints in 2021.