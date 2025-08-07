Airlines reported 190 tech glitches in aircraft this year till July 21: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Airlines have reported 190 technical glitches in aircraft this year till July 21, the government said on Thursday.

Minister of State For Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said technical snags are general phenomena in aircraft which may be caused due to improper function/ malfunction of components/system/accessories fitted on the aircraft.

The responsibility to rectify all snags reported on the aircraft before the aircraft is released for flight lies with the airlines.

According to data shared by him, this year till July 21, airlines have reported 190 technical glitches and the number stood at 421 in 2024.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ensures the compliance of airlines with all safety and maintenance standards through the mechanism of conducting surveillance, spot check and night surveillance of the airlines and its personnel, he said.

"The observations/ findings made during surveillance, spot check and night surveillance are provided to the airlines for taking corrective action. In case of violation, DGCA takes enforcement action in accordance with laid down procedures which may consist of warning, suspension, cancellation including imposition of financial penalty to the airlines/ personnel," he added.

In a separate written reply, Mohol said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Partners have incurred a capital expenditure of more than Rs 96,000 crore during FY 2019-20 to FY 2024-25 on the development/ upgradation/ modernisation of various airports in the country.

"This includes AAI's share of more than Rs 25,000 crore and remaining by private airport operators/ developers. PTI RAM SHW