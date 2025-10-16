Airlines start special Patna flights to meet festive traffic demand

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Airlines have started operating special flights to Patna to meet the traffic demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

SpiceJet on Thursday said it has launched special festive flights to Patna from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad apart from enhancing frequencies from Delhi and Mumbai to Bihar's capital.

The airline has also increased connectivity to Darbhanga from Delhi and Mumbai, it said in a release.

"Air India and Air India Express today announced the addition of 166 flights to and from Patna to meet the surging festive demand around Diwali and Chhath Puja," Air India said in a release on Tuesday.

These additional flights supplement Air India's current schedule of 42 weekly flights to Patna from Delhi and Mumbai, alongside 14 weekly flights operated by Air India Express to Patna from Delhi and Bengaluru. PTI RAM HVA