Airoli in Navi Mumbai set to be among best biz districts in MMR: Report

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Airoli in Navi Mumbai has the potential to emerge as one of the best business districts in Mumbai Metropolitan Region on the back of physical infrastructure, strong pipeline of fresh housing supply and growing business ecosystem, according to a report.

Advertisment

Real estate research firm Liases Foras on Wednesday released the report 'Airoli - Epicenter of a Prospering Enclave, an emerging Better Business District'.

Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director, Liases Foras said, "The area in and around Airoli presents as a goldmine for home seekers, investors and businesses as the housing stock is expected to nearly double to 1.85 lakh units by 2030." Separately, he said, the seamless connectivity with 30-40 per cent less travel time to important business hubs and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, position Airoli as a prime destination and solidifies it as a growth driver of Navi Mumbai.

The report said that Airoli has the potential to emerge as one of the best business districts in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Advertisment

Airoli is offering mid-premium homes at Rs 15,000-20,000 per square feet, striking the perfect balance.

The presence of commercial spaces in Airoli and its proximity to key business hubs and a vibrant IT industry has created an appealing business ecosystem for both employers and employees.

"Additionally, the 25-minute access to over 325 educational centres, 140 healthcare hubs, and 120 shopping hotspots further enhance Airoli's investment potential and liveability quotient," the report said. PTI MJH ANU ANU