Airox Nigen sets up 600 MW solar module manufacturing line in Haryana

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Airox Nigen on Monday said it has set up a solar module manufacturing line of 600 MW in Haryana as part of its proposed 2 GW renewable energy project plan.

Situated in a 17-acre renewable energy Park in Rohnat, Haryana, the project is set to become a major hub for sustainable energy innovation, the company said in a statement.

"The initial 600 MW facility will serve as a foundation for scaling to a full 2 GW capacity. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the facility will produce high-efficiency solar modules to meet the needs of both domestic and international markets," the company said.

The first phase is set to commence production within five months.

The company will make investments worth Rs 800 crore in a phased manner into the project. PTI ABI DRR