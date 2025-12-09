Airpay Payment gets RBI nod to operate as cross-border payment aggregator

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Airpay Payment Services on Tuesday announced that it has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a cross-border payment aggregator.

It has completed authorisations under the unified payment aggregator (PA) framework. With this, the company is licensed to operate across PA-O (online), PA-P (physical/POS/QR) and PA-CB (cross-border) categories, according to a statement.

HDFC Bank Group recognises 10 startups The HDFC Bank Group on Tuesday announced that it has recognised 10 startups as part of its efforts to support India's fast-growing startup ecosystem.

Two special recognition awards were also given for emerging women founders as part of the HDFC Tech Innovators 2025, as per a statement.

HDFC Bank Group companies engage with and explore joint development of products and solutions with those recognised, it said.

**** Brakes India acquires 10 pc stake in auto components-focused TBK TSF Group company Brakes India on Tuesday announced that it has acquired 10 per cent stake in auto components-focused TBK for an undisclosed sum.

The two companies recently signed a capital and business alliance agreement, as per an official statement.