Airport congestion 'unwelcome'; BCAS has measures in place to tackle issue: Chief Zulfiquar Hasan

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Airport congestion is "unwelcome" and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has developed optimum standards and tools to tackle the issue, the agency's Chief Zulfiquar Hasan said on Monday.

Advertisment

The aviation security watchdog will also put in place smart security lanes as part of efforts to ensure a better experience for passengers at the airports.

Speaking at the 38th BCAS Raising Day function in the national capital, Hasan said full-body scanners will be rolled out at airports in the coming months.

"Congestion at airports is unwelcome," Hasan said and added that optimum standards as well as tools have been developed to address the issue.

Amid rising air traffic, there have been concerns about congestion at airports and flight delays, and the authorities have put in place measures to tackle the issues.

"Keeping pace with growth is a challenge," the BCAS Director General said. PTI RAM DR DR DR