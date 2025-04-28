Airspace closure: Naidu says govt assessing situation, working with airlines

New Delhi: The government is assessing the situation arising out of the closure of Pakistan airspace and working on solutions with airlines, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 people, Pakistan last week barred Indian airlines from using its airspace.

"We are assessing the situation... and working with airlines," the minister said.

The closure of the airspace is resulting in longer flying hours for international flights, especially those flying out from north Indian cities, and pushing up the operational costs of airlines.

In the current situation, the ministry is looking at the passenger aspects and ensure that safety is the key priority, Naidu said on the sidelines of an event here.