Airspace curbs at Delhi airport in relation to Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Airspace curbs will be in place at the Delhi airport on January 26 and 29 in relation to the Republic Day celebrations.

An official on Tuesday said that non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to take off or land at the airport from 8.30 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm on January 26.

On January 29, when the Beating the Retreat ceremony takes place, the airspace restrictions will be in force from 3 pm to 7 pm, the official added.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.