Airspace curbs: DGCA issues advisory to airlines on passenger handling steps due to longer flights

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday issued an advisory to airlines on providing proper communication and in-flight catering services to passengers as international flights are having longer flying time due to the Pakistan airspace closure.

Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian airlines, resulting in longer flying hours for their international flights, especially those flying out from north Indian cities, including Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory on passenger handling measures in view of airspace restrictions resulting in extended flight durations and technical stops.

The advisory focuses on five main areas -- pre-flight passenger communication, in-flight catering and comfort, medical preparedness and alternate aerodromes, customer service and support readiness, and intra-departmental coordination.

DGCA said that due to recent developments involving international airspace closures and overflight restrictions, airline operations have been impacted. There are significant rerouting of international and regional flights, increased block times compared to scheduled durations, and possibility of technical halts enroute for operational or fuel requirements.

Generally, block time refers to the duration of a flight from the origin to the destination.

Airlines have to ensure that all passengers are proactively informed about the change in routing due to airspace restrictions and revised total expected travel time (departure to arrival), the regulator said.

Also, the possibility of a technical stop at an intermediate airport should be informed to the passengers.

According to the watchdog, carriers have to clarify to the passengers that the technical stop is operational in nature and that they will generally remain onboard during such stops.

The information must be communicated at check-in, boarding gates, and where feasible, through SMS/e-mail alerts, it added.

According to DGCA, airlines must ensure that catering uplift is revised based on actual expected block time (including technical halt) so that adequate meals and beverages are available for the full duration.

Among others, carriers need to make sure that there are sufficient medical kits and first aid resources.

On the customer service side, DGCA said that airlines should brief call center/reservations teams on likely delays and schedule disruptions as well as establish processes for managing missed onward connections and delay-related assistance.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 people, Pakistan on Thursday barred Indian airlines from using its airspace.

On Friday, IndiGo said that around 50 international routes operated by it will require longer sectors and hence may be subject to some schedule adjustments.

"With the same restrictions and limited rerouting options, unfortunately Almaty and Tashkent are outside the operational range of IndiGo's current fleet," it had said.

Flights to Almaty stand cancelled from April 27 until at least May 7 and to Tashkent from April 28 until May 7.