Airtel Africa CEO Ogunsanya to retire; Sunil Taldar named successor

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Airtel Africa on Tuesday announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer Olusegun `Segun' Ogunsanya, with effect from July 1, 2024, and named Sunil Taldar as his successor.

Advertisment

Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as Director – Transformation, will begin the transition to the CEO role, working alongside Ogunsanya.

After the transition period, Taldar will be appointed to the board as an executive director and assume the role of CEO on July 1, 2024, when Ogunsanya will step down from the board and retire from the company, Airtel Africa said in a release.

"Airtel Africa plc today announced the retirement of the Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya, with effect from 1 July, 2024," the release said.

Advertisment

Ogunsanya, who joined Airtel in 2012, ran the Nigeria operations of the telecommunications and mobile money company for nine years before being appointed as CEO of the group in 2021.

"With local knowledge of the African landscape and deep distribution experience he led the company in maintaining double-digit revenue growth over many quarters and to deliver new, innovative products to its customers across the continent," it said.

Following his retirement from Airtel Africa plc, Ogunsanya will also be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board and Chief Executive Officer for a 12-month period.

Advertisment

The company named Taldar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Ogunsanya on his retirement.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Segun Ogansanya for his commitment and significant contribution to Airtel Africa plc as Chief Executive and before that as Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria, our largest market in Africa".

Mittal noted that Segun has agreed, to assume the new role as Chair of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation post retirement, where he will bring his visionary leadership to this new philanthropic initiative to advance development and prosperity across Africa.

According to Mittal, Taldar's industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery will enable him to deliver the company's strategic objectives and to lead the group in the next stages of its development.

"In respect of the transition period, Segun continues to lead the business very effectively as seen in our financial results. Given that Sunil Taldar has already joined the group, we are confident that we will have an orderly leadership transition and handover of responsibilities," he said. PTI MBI MBI ANU ANU