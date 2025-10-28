Airtel Africa Q2 profit grows multifold to USD 177 million

New Delhi: Telecom operator Airtel Africa on Tuesday reported a multifold growth in net profit to USD 177 million for the quarter ended September, as the firm prepares for its public listing next year.

It had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of USD 24 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased to USD 1,567 million in Q2 FY26 from USD 1,214 million in Q2 FY25.

Sequentially, the profit and revenue increased by 40.4 per cent and 10.7 per cent, respectively.

“Airtel Money continues to gain momentum, with our customer base nearing 50 million and annualised total processed value approaching USD 200 billion, up over 35 per cent year-on-year. The acceleration in customer growth and continued growth in engagement on the platform reflect our success in driving digital adoption and innovation to enhance the ecosystem. The preparation for the IPO remains on course for a listing in the first half of 2026,” Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar said.

Airtel Africa has increased its capex guidance for FY26 to USD 875-900 million, from USD 725-750 million earlier.

The company provides telecom and mobile money services in 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.