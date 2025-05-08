Airtel Africa sees Airtel Money listing in first half of 2026

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Airtel Africa on Thursday said it is making significant progress in preparations for Airtel Money IPO, and expects its listing in the first half of 2026, subject to market conditions.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, profit after tax of USD 328 million improved from a USD 89 million loss in the previous year -- a period that had bore significant impact of derivative and foreign exchange losses, primarily in Nigeria, according to company's earnings release.

Sunil Taldar, chief executive officer, said: "We are making significant progress in our preparations for the Airtel Money IPO and remain committed to this objective." Taldar added: "However, we are also mindful of evolving market conditions. Therefore, subject to these conditions, we anticipate a listing event in the first half of calendar year 2026." Revenues of USD 4,955 million grew by 21.1 per cent in constant currency but declined by 0.5 per cent in reported currency as currency devaluation impacted reported revenues.

"Strong execution and the tariff adjustments in Nigeria contributed to further quarter of accelerating growth, with Q4'25 revenue growth of 23.2 per cent in constant currency, and 17.8 per cent in reported currency as currency headwinds eased," the release said.

Across the Group, mobile services revenue grew by 19.6 per cent in constant currency, driven by voice revenue growth of 10.6 per cent and data revenue growth of 30.5 per cent.

Mobile money revenue grew by 29.9 per cent in constant currency.

Airtel Africa is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with operations in 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Its integrated offering to subscribers, include mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. PTI MB HVA