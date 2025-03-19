Airtel augments network at M A Chidambaram Stadium coinciding with IPL blitzkrieg

Chennai: Coinciding with the IPL season set to begin later this week, telecom major Bharti Airtel has augmented its network at the popular M A Chidambaram Stadium in the city, a company official said on Wednesday.

The network upgrades have been strategically planned to accommodate the expected high volume of spectators.

Accordingly, in a statement, Airtel said it has enhanced four existing sites around the stadium and strategically installed six macro sites along with 12 cells inside the ground, each with high bandwidth capacity and deployed a supplementary 'Cell on Wheels' within the stadium vicinity.

This augmentation will significantly improve voice and data connectivity to Airtel customers attending the matches, the company said.

"As excitement builds for the much-anticipated IPL tournament, we have significantly reinforced our mobile network across the Chepauk stadium. With thousands of fans expected, our efforts will ensure that customers enjoy an uninterrupted connection, allowing them to share and experience every thrilling moment of the game," Bharti Airtel CEO Tamil Nadu Tarun Virmani said.