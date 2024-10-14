Airtel B2B arm partners with cloud security firm Zscalar

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Bharti Airtel on Monday said its business-to-business (B2B) arm, Airtel Business, has partnered with global cloud security firm Zscaler to launch a solution for safeguarding enterprises from cyber threats.

The solution, Airtel Secure Digital Internet, operates on the principle of "never trust, always verify the User, Device and Network," to ensure that every user, device, and network interaction is authenticated, Airtel said in a statement.

The Zero Trust Architecture-based solution combines Airtel’s Internet Leased Line with Zscaler’s cloud security technologies, including Security Service Edge and Zscaler Internet Access to provide advanced security features such as comprehensive threat protection, SSL inspection, cloud firewall and secure access to cloud applications, it said.

According to a Zscaler report, Indian enterprises saw over 79 million phishing attacks and over 5 billion encrypted attacks in 2023, making India among the top three most-targeted markets globally.

With threat actors increasingly targeting local entities to launch attacks, organisations in India need to strengthen their cybersecurity while managing multi-vendor security stacks, budget constraints, skill gaps and time-to-market issues. PTI ANK MR