Airtel Business, Fortinet partner to launch 'Airtel Secure Internet' for enterprises

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Airtel Business, the B2B arm of telco major Bharti Airtel, on Monday said it has partnered with global cybersecurity firm Fortinet to launch 'Airtel Secure Internet', an internet security solution for enterprises.

The service model is designed to protect against technology obsolescence, ensuring businesses remain future-proof while reducing capex expenses, a company statement said.

Combining Airtel's internet connectivity with Fortinet's next-generation firewall, it will offer end-to-end protection through Airtel's Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Fortinet's Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform, it said.

It added that enterprises can also opt for Airtel's next-gen intelligent SOC to access a larger portfolio of security services.

"By leveraging SOC-as-a-Service model, organisations can reduce their total cost of ownership, bridge the cybersecurity skills gap and gain greater visibility into their complex environments ensuring comprehensive protection in today's digital landscape," Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said. PTI ANK DR