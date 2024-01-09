Airtel Business to power 20 mn smart meters for Adani Energy Solutions

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday announced that it will power over 20 million smart meters for Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL).

Airtel, through its nationwide communications network, will deliver reliable and secure connectivity for all AESL's smart meter deployments, the company said in a release.

Besides this, Airtel's smart metering solutions that are powered by NB-IoT (narrowband-internet of things), 4G and 2G, will help AESL ensure real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data between smart meters and headend applications.

"The solution will also come powered with Airtel's IoT platform -- 'Airtel IoT Hub', which enables smart meter tracking and monitoring with advanced analytics and diagnostic capabilities in addition to real-time insights and services that empower customers with enhanced control over their energy consumption," the release said.

Adani Energy Solutions has an order book of over 20 million smart meters from the power utilities of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. PTI MBI SHW