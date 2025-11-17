Airtel connects Man, Merak villages near Pangong Lake

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has expanded its network footprint to Man and Merak -- two of the remotest villages on the Eastern Border of Ladakh -- near the world-famous Pangong Lake, the company said on Monday.

Airtel said the expansion of the network connects the entire route between Chushul and Pangong Tso (Pangong Lake), which is at the Line of Actual control.

"Located along the stretch between Man and Merak villages on the eastern border of Ladakh, this area has long struggled with zero connectivity and no telecom network availability, leaving a vast corridor of approximately 50 kilometres without coverage. High-speed network rollout in these villages marks a transformative moment, enabling residents, security forces, and tourists to stay connected in one of India's toughest terrains," Airtel said in a statement.

With this deployment, the entire route between Chushul and Pangong Tso is connected, significantly boosting the tourism potential of this globally renowned destination, the statement said.

"Connecting Man and Merak is a huge step forward in our mission to extend world-class digital access to India's remotest regions. These sites will not only support the thousands of tourists visiting Pangong Lake every year but will also empower local communities by enabling essential services like digital payments, emergency connectivity, and access to everyday digital tools," Bharti Airtel, Jammu and Kashmir COO Dibyendu Aich said in the statement.

Airtel said it has become the only service provider to bring reliable mobile connectivity to this strategically significant and difficult-to-reach region with this fresh deployment. PTI PRS TRB