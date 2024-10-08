Airtel detects 51 mn spam calls in Rajasthan using AI-powered system

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Bharti Airtel through its Al-powered spam detection solution identified 51 million potential spam calls and 1.6 million spam SMSes in Rajasthan in the last 10 days since its launch, a company official said on Tuesday.

The solution alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS.

"For this, Airtel has built a centralised database of blacklisted URLs, and every SMS is scanned in real-time by a state-of-the-art Al algorithm to caution users from accidentally clicking on suspicious links," Marut Dilawari, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel, said.

Further, he added that the system is a first-of-its-kind solution by a telecom service provider. The solution has been auto-activated at no cost for all Airtel customers.

"The threat of scams, fraud and malicious communications has become a concern for customers. In view of this, Airtel has introduced an Al-powered solution which equips all Airtel customers in Rajasthan with a powerful shield against the schemes of cybercriminals and scammers," he said. PTI SDA DR