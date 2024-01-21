Airtel enhances network infra ahead of Ram temple consecration

Ayodhya, Jan 21 (PTI) Ahead of consecration of the Ram temple on January 22, Airtel has enhanced its network infrastructure to cover all important locations, including airport, railway station, bus stand, key landmark areas and hotels in the city.

The company has deployed additional network sites, placed CoWs(cell on wheels) and laid optic fibre cable to cover the entire city with uninterrupted voice and data services, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

A few additional sites and base transceiver station (BTS) have also been installed to cover the temple and its adjoining areas.

Airtel's network engineers have worked round-the-clock to cover the main site, locker room and Rajawar park site with high-speed data connectivity, Udandrao Srinivasan, senior manager, corporate communications, said.

Fibre has also been laid in the city to cover areas that need high speed data thereby ensuring an elevated user experience for the visitors.

Airtel has additionally deployed CoWs in Ayodhya Dham, Ayodhya Cantt, airport, railway station, bus stand, Ramprasth Park, Brahmakund, Guptar Ghat, Parikrama Marg.

The company has also deputed additional manpower, including network engineers to ensure users have uninterrupted service across Ayodhya to meet the surge, he said. PTI NAV ANU ANU