Airtel extends connectivity to remote Marwah valley in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, on Tuesday announced the expansion of its network footprint to Marwah, a geographically remote area, in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

With this deployment, Airtel has become the first and only service provider to deliver reliable mobile connectivity to this strategically significant and difficult-to-reach region linking Kishtwar and south Kashmir’s Anantnag, the company said in a statement here.

Marwah, characterized by its rugged terrain and limited seasonal road access to Kishtwar and Anantnag, remains disconnected during winters due to heavy snowfall. The isolation forces residents to rely on mules or foot travel for essential supplies, work, or emergencies, while the absence of telecom coverage left approximately 150-km corridor disconnected.

Airtel said its high-speed network rollout in this area marks a transformative step, empowering residents, security forces, and tourists with seamless connectivity in one of India’s most challenging terrains. This deployment also unlocks the immense tourism potential of this globally renowned destination. PTI TAS DR DR