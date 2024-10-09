Airtel identifies 5.70 crore potential spam calls in MP-Chhattisgarh circle in 12 days

Indore, Oct 9 (PTI) Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said that with the help of its new system equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), it has identified 5.70 crore potential spam calls in Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh circle within just 12 days.

"With the help of our new system equipped with AI, we have identified 5.70 crore potential spam calls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh within 12 days. Thirteen lakh potential spam SMS have also been caught through this system," Bharti Airtel's Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Circle CEO Ritesh Agrawal told reporters here.

According to Agrawal, this state-of-the-art system of Bharti Airtel identifies potential spam calls and spam SMS with an accuracy of about 97 per cent.

He said, citing an estimate, 60 per cent of the customers receive three or more spam calls every day, while 90 per cent of the customers receive some or the other spam SMS.

Agrawal said that with the help of Bharti Airtel's new system, the company's about 1.60 crore customers in both the states will not only get relief from unwanted calls and SMSes, but they can also avoid getting trapped in cyber frauds. PTI HWP ADU HVA