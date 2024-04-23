Airtel launches international roaming packs starting at Rs 133/day

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Tuesday unveiled affordable international roaming packs for customers with tariffs starting at Rs 133 per day.

Advertisment

The new range of packs covers 184 countries and offers enhanced data benefits, in-flight connectivity and 24x7 contact centre support, according to a company statement.

Customers travelling to these 184 countries no longer need to subscribe to multiple packs for various travel destinations, Airtel said, adding that they will now have the convenience of choosing the duration of travel and enjoying seamless connectivity anywhere in the world through one single pack.

"The packs offer greater value with enhanced benefits that are economical when compared to local in-country sims across many countries," Amit Tripathi, Director - Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel, said. PTI ANK ANK SHW