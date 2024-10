Airtel-Nokia 'Green 5G' initiative to cut carbon emissions by 1.4 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 annually

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Telco major Bharti Airtel and Finnish telecom and IT company Nokia on Tuesday said their collaboration to launch the 'Green 5G' initiative is aimed at improving energy efficiency on Airtel's mobile network and reduce its carbon emissions by 143,413 metric tons of CO2 annually.

The project will focus on enhancing energy efficiency across Airtel's extensive 4G/5G Radio Access Network (RAN) by leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as a suite of advanced software features and innovative solutions, a joint statement said.

"The comprehensive solution is expected to enhance energy efficiency during peak and off-peak hours and is projected to reduce Airtel's carbon emissions by an estimated 143,413 metric tons of CO2 annually," it said.

The partnership will focus on 'zero-traffic, zero-watt operation', reducing the radio network's power consumption during periods of no traffic, thereby conserving power and optimising energy management.

"Nokia has committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2040. Our innovative technologies will not only enhance the overall performance of communications networks but also significantly help reduce their energy consumption, contributing to the energy efficiency targets of our customers," Tarun Chhabra, Head of Mobile Networks at Nokia, India, said.

Airtel and Nokia have also trialled advanced digital design tools to optimise cell configurations for lower transmitted power. This positively impacts the CO2 footprint and energy bills without compromising the network performance or user experience, the statement said.

Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said the partnership will enable a significant reduction in carbon footprint and further Airtel's environmental objectives.

As part of its sustainability effort, Airtel has so far deployed solar-powered systems in around 25,000 sites up to now and substantially increased the renewable energy usage at its data centres, sourced 220,541 MWh through green power wheeling agreements and captive solar rooftop plants in FY24. PTI ANK TRB