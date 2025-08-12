Airtel Payments Bank Q1 net profit up 44.4% to Rs 10.4 cr

New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday reported a 44.4 per cent rise in net profit for June quarter at Rs 10.4 crore backed by growth across key performance metrics, as the bank crossed Rs 3,000 crore in 'annualised revenue'.

For Q1 FY26, Airtel Payments Bank posted revenue of Rs 777.4 crore, up 27.5 per cent year-on-year, according to a company statement.

The net profit rose 44.4 per cent to Rs 10.4 crore, it added.

"The bank's annualised revenue crossed Rs 3,000 crore, making it one of the fastest-growing digital banks in the country," it said.

The EBITDA stood at Rs 81.8 crore, a 30 per cent year-on-year growth driven by "strong operating performance and rapid customer adoption", said the bank which currently operates 5,00,000 active banking points.

Customer deposits grew 27.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,743 crore, and the Bank’s annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) stood at Rs 4,260 billion (Rs 4,26000 crore).

"We are pleased to report a strong start to FY26, marked by consistent growth across all key performance metrics. Crossing the Rs 3,000 crore annualised revenue milestone is a testament to the strength of our business model and the trust customers place in us," Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank, said.

Biswas added: "Our efforts to drive consumer awareness about safety in digital banking, through our Safe Second Account, are yielding strong digital banking uptake".

Airtel Payments Bank said it is now the leading issuer of RuPay On-The-Go NCMC cards, with over 3.3 million users leveraging the card for transit payments across major metro networks.