Airtel Payments Bank Q2 profit rises to Rs 11.8 cr; crosses Rs 800 cr in quarterly revenue

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Airtel Payments Bank has posted a profit of Rs 11.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, marginally higher than a year ago, and said its quarterly revenue breached the Rs 800 crore mark for the first time.

The Q2FY26 revenue of Rs 804 crore, up 19.4 per cent year-on-year, "marks strong growth momentum", it said in a release.

The bank's profit for the quarter rose to Rs 11.8 crore against Rs 11.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"For the first time, the bank's quarterly revenue breached the Rs 800 crore," according to a release.

The annualised Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) reached Rs 4,56,000 crore, reflecting the growing adoption of the Bank's Safe Second Account, merchant propositions, and other product offerings, the release said, pointing out that it remains the third-largest mobile bank in India by user base.

"Our consistent growth reflects the strength of our digital-first model and the deep trust our customers place in us," Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Payments Bank, said.

"The Safe Second Account continues to be a key growth driver, empowering customers to manage their everyday digital transactions with ease and confidence," Biswas added.

Among other key metrics, the bank's customer balances have increased to Rs 3,987 crore in the quarter, up by 35 per cent year-on-year.

"The bank's offline presence continues to deepen with a robust network of over 5 lakh active banking points, including every fifth of them operated by women banking correspondents," the release added.