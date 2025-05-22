Airtel Payments Bank says Q4 profit up 138pc to Rs 26 cr

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said its profit rose by 138 per cent year on year to Rs 26 crore, buoyed by scale-up in the adoption and usage of 'Safe Second Account' offering, and diversified growth across urban transit, and rural business solutions.

For the fourth quarter ended March 2025, the revenues were at Rs 726 crore, a 34.7 per cent increase over the same period of the previous year.

"In Q4 FY25, the bank experienced a significant scale-up in the adoption and usage of our Safe Second Account offering, solidifying our position as the preferred digital-only bank in the country," according to Airtel Payments Bank.

The bank said it recorded "diversified growth across its urban transit, B2B, and rural business offerings, contributing to robust sequential growth and a strong year-on-year performance".

For the full year, revenue stood at Rs 2,709 crore, a growth of 47.5 per cent over the previous year. The net profit rose to Rs 63 crore, up by 81.4 per cent, while EBITDA increased by 64 per cent YoY to Rs 299 crore.

"Customer balances reached Rs 3,659 crore, up by 30.6 per cent and the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) stood at Rs 3,808 billion," Airtel Payments Bank said in a release adding it is, at present, the third-largest mobile bank in the country by user base.

Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, said, "The rapid adoption of our Safe Second Account offering reflects the growing need for a secure alternate bank account for digital payments. Today we are processing one in two domestic remittances and one in every five Aadhaar-enabled payments in the country".

He added: "As we continue to scale, our commitment remains on empowering every Indian with simple and seamless banking solutions to bridge the digital divide.".

In tier-3 and beyond locations, the bank has 5,00,000 active banking points, majority of which are operated by women banking correspondents.

It also sees strong demand for its RuPay NCMC On-The-Go cards, with over 2.5 million users. In the B2B space, it is seeing strong growth in omnichannel digital payments with top aggregators and enables seamless transit payments across five major metro networks, including the DMRC.

Airtel Payments Bank said it processes nearly 12 billion transactions annually and extends services to three in four villages, digitising over Rs 8,000 crore of cash monthly with 6,200 plus corporate partners. PTI MBI MR