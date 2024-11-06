Airtel rolls out 4G network in Galwan, Daulat Beg Oldie

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Bharti Airtel has launched its 4G network in Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), the northernmost military outpost in the border town of Ladakh, the company said on Wednesday.

With this launch, Airtel has become the only private telecom service provider to offer its services 16,700 feet above sea level, the statement said.

"Bharti Airtel joined hands with the Indian Army to launch its network in Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), the northernmost military outpost in the border town," the company said.

Airtel has installed 17 mobile towers across Kargil, Siachen, Galwan, Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and the Changthang regions, extending connectivity to remote villages of Ladakh.

"Airtel worked with the Leh Signallers to execute this challenging task," the statement said.

Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) are both located in the Ladakh region on the Indo-China border at the northeastern corner of the Karakoram Range. PTI PRS PRS MR