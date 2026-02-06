Airtel seeks equal treatment on AGR dues: Gopal Vittal

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Bharti Airtel has sought parity in the matter of adjusted gross revenue dues relief given to Vodafone Idea, a senior official of the company said on Friday.

During the company's earnings call, Bharti Airtel Executive Vice-Chairman Gopal Vittal said that the company has written to the Department of Telecom and is waiting for their reply.

"We have written a few letters to the DOT, asking for clarification and basically requesting parity on the treatment of the AGR dues. We are yet to hear from the DOT.

"Once we hear from the DOT, we will then decide what our next steps are. So I think that's all that we have on information on the AGR. These letters have already been sent and we are awaiting their response," he said.

Telecom operators total adjusted gross revenue dues up to financial year (FY) 2024-25 payable to the government stood at over Rs 1.77 lakh crore including Rs 51,091 crore on Bharti Airtel.

Total AGR liability on debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (Vi) stands at Rs 89,952 crore, Tata Group 20,426 crore, MTNL Rs 14,462 crore and Reliance Jio Infocomm Rs 1,984 crore up to FY'25.

The union cabinet has given relief to Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) based on Supreme Court order and frozen its AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore for a period ranging from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19. The frozen dues are also subject to reassessment. PTI PRS MR MR