Airtel starts mobile connectivity on Kolkata's 'Vidyasagar Setu'

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has become the first telecom service provider to deliver "seamless" mobile connectivity on Kolkata’s ‘Vidyasagar Setu’ over the Hooghly River The project, aimed at providing uninterrupted voice and data services on the critical link between Kolkata and Howrah, involved laying 1.3 km of fibre across the entire stretch and deploying network antennas over six poles to ensure zero drop zones, the company said in a statement.

The initiative was executed in collaboration with the Government of West Bengal, the West Bengal Police Traffic Department, and the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).

Ayan Sarkar, CEO of Bharti Airtel for West Bengal and Odisha, said connectivity on this busy corridor is critical for commuters, as well as for emergency services and traffic management.

The company said it has deployed over 5,250 new network sites across West Bengal over the last three years to improve network speeds and coverage. PTI BSM RBT