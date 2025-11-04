Airtel to approach govt for recalculation of AGR following SC order on Voda Idea: Vittal

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Bharti Airtel will approach the government again seeking a relief in adjusted gross revenue matter following a favourable order by the Supreme Court in the case of Vodafone Idea, a senior company official said.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the government can reconsider and reconcile the telecom company's pending dues of all adjusted gross revenue, and it will not be restricted to AGR dues for the financial year 2016-17.

Earlier, the top court allowed the Centre to reconsider and reconcile the telecom company's pending adjusted gross revenue dues amounting to Rs 5,606 crore for 2016-17.

Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is the income figure used to calculate the licence fees and spectrum charges that telecom companies must pay to the government.

"We have always said that the AGR judgment which you know we sought reviews on around calculation errors was something that you know having lost was a disappointment for us.

"So in that sense, we are pleased that this has been allowed for reconciliation by the court. We are now going to be taking it one step at a time. So first we're going to reach out to the government and that is something that the company will do over the course of the coming days," Bharti Airtel Vice-Chairman and MD Gopal Vittal said during the company's earnings call.

He was replying to a question seeking Bharti Airtel's stand on the apex court order. PTI PRS HVA