Airtel unveils AI-powered solution to combat OTP related bank frauds

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Airtel on Wednesday unveiled Fraud Alert, an AI-powered solution that aims to provide real-time protection to customers against the rapidly-growing menace of One-Time-Password (OTP)-related bank frauds.

Fraudsters exploit the urgency often associated with OTPs for day-to-day services like delivery, and dupe customers into sharing banking-transaction-OTPs, exposing their account savings to the risk of fraud, an Airtel release said.

Airtel's new AI-powered system identifies such potentially risky situations and warns the customers involved.

Whenever a bank OTP is detected during a potentially risky incoming call, Airtel intervenes with a fraud alert check informing the customer about the potential risk of giving consent for a banking transaction OTP while they are still on the call.

This combination of AI-driven intelligence and human judgment gives customers the time they need to think, verify, and stay in control of their security, effectively closing the gap scammers exploit, the release said.

Shashwat Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, Airtel India, said, "...we have realised that despite the foundational role played by One-Time Passwords (OTPs) in securing digital transactions, their efficacy is frequently being undermined by criminal tactics".

The significant advancement in Airtel's network layer is designed to strengthen protection against banking frauds, Sharma added.

Over the past two years, Airtel has rolled out AI-powered, tech-led safeguards like spam call warnings and malicious link-blocking to stop frauds at the source.

While it has succeeded in its efforts to reduce fraud on its network to a great extent, fraudsters have continued to exploit human vulnerabilities through impersonation and social engineering.

The latest move to protect mobile phone users is yet another step to protect its customers from digital fraud, Airtel said. PTI MBI HVA