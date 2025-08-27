Airtel unveils relief measures for customers in J&K;, HP after heavy rains

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Airtel on Wednesday announced special measures to support users in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh where unprecedented rains and extreme weather have severely disrupted telecom services.

Prepaid customers whose plans are expiring this week, will receive a 3-day extension with unlimited calls and 1GB data per day, even if they are unable to recharge, according to a statement by Airtel spokesperson.

"Unprecedented rains and extreme weather have severely disrupted telecom services across Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. In these challenging times, staying connected is more important than ever," Airtel said.

Postpaid and broadband customers will get a three-day grace period on bill payments to ensure uninterrupted services.

"Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) has been enabled in Jammu, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh so customers can stay connected through other available networks," the company said.

Airtel said its teams are working on the ground to restore services at the earliest. PTI MBI ANU ANU