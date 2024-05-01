Airtel Xstream Play partners with Sun NXT to strengthen regional content

Chennai, May 1 (PTI) Telecom major Bharti-Airtel on Wednesday said its video streaming service Airtel Xstream Play has partnered with Sun NXT, the OTT platform of popular broadcaster Sun Television Network Ltd, to increase the availability of regional content.

As per the agreement, customers of Airtel Xstream Play would be able to access over 50,000 hours of content from Sun NXT including movies and television shows across multiple languages, a company statement here said.

The partnership offers unique features of accessing single a application, single subscription, unified content search and Artificial Intelligence-driven personalised content for each user, among others, the statement added. PTI VIJ ANE