Airtel's B2B arm rolls-out 'Business Name Display' solution for enterprises

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel's B2B arm on Monday announced the launch of 'Business Name Display' (BND), a solution that would enable enterprises to display their brand name on the recipient’s mobile screen during outgoing calls.

The solution was piloted with over 250 businesses across sectors including banking, retail, food delivery, mobility, Quick commerce, courier and logistics.

These businesses used 1.5 million plus phone numbers to make 12.8 million calls in the last 30 days, leading to an marked increase in customer engagement, Airtel said in a release.

"Airtel Business today announced the launch of 'Business Name Display’ (BND), an industry-first solution designed to enhance customer engagement for enterprises," the release said.

The service enables businesses to display their brand name on the recipient’s mobile screen during outgoing calls, a process that Airtel says would foster trust and help customers distinguish legitimate business calls from spam.