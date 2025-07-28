Airtel's Nxtra raises renewable energy sourcing deal with Ampin to 200 MW

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Nxtra by Airtel on Monday said it will source additional 125.65 megawatt renewable energy from Ampin Energy under a fresh agreement signed between the two companies.

With this, the total renewable energy partnership between the two companies has crossed over 200 MW (megawatt).

"Nxtra by Airtel and AMPIN Energy Transition have strengthened their partnership with a new, power-wheeling agreement involving 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy through Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected plants," Nxtra said in a statement.

Earlier, the company had signed two deals for sourcing around 75 MW renewable energy from Ampin.

The additional capacity will be delivered to Nxtra in two phases, each through captive solar-wind power projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, respectively, the statement said.

"This achievement highlights our leadership in using ISTS-backed clean energy to power our facilities sustainably, boosting reliability and ensuring tangible climate impact," Nxtra by Airtel, CEO, Ashish Arora said.

Ampin has been supplying solar power to Nxtra through intra-state, open access in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha.

With this new agreement, AMPIN will add 11 new states as well as new technologies such as large-scale ISTS renewable energy supply and the seamless supply of renewable energy from a single Independent Power Producer (IPP).

"With this partnership, we demonstrate that through a seamless blend of inter-state and intra-state renewable energy solutions backed by a pan-India presence, we can take any customer through a nearly 100 per cent energy transition.

"Nxtra by Airtel, a leader in the data and fast-growing data centrespace shares our vision for sustainability and we are proud to make data centres green by this association," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD and CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition, said.

Nxtra joined the global RE100 initiative in June 2024, pledging to source 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources. PTI PRS ABI DRR