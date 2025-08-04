Airtel's Xtelify launches cloud, AI-led software suite for telcos

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Xtelify, the digital arm of Bharti Airtel, on Monday announced the launch of 'Airtel Cloud' along with a new suite of AI-powered software solutions designed for telecom enterprises.

This "built-in-India" telco-grade cloud platform will deliver Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and advanced connectivity, ensuring secure migration, seamless scalability, reduced costs, and freedom from vendor lock-in, the company said in a statement.

"Tailored to handle 140 crore transactions per minute for Airtel's own use in India, this sovereign cloud platform is now being extended to meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses in India.

"Hosted on next-gen sustainable data centres, with Gen-AI based provisioning, and managed by 300 certified cloud experts... Airtel Cloud offers IaaS, PaaS and advanced connectivity..." the statement said.

The company claims its cloud service can reduce cloud spending for Indian businesses by up to 40 per cent.

The software suite includes four core platforms -- Work, Serve, Data Engine, and Airtel IQ -- delivering capabilities such as business process automation, personalization, real-time customer engagement and task optimisation, and AI-powered analytics and intelligence.

Xtelify has already secured three global partnerships for the platform with Singtel, Globe Telecom, and Airtel Africa.

Highlighting the scale of Airtel's internal usage, Bharti Airtel Vice Chairman and MD Gopal Vittal stated: "We are processing 2 trillion transactions per day. So, it's the real scale that we have. This is the largest cloud that runs in India. There are 10,000 physical servers, almost 7,600 network and security devices ...".

These software solutions, he said, have enabled Airtel to maintain high Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) while achieving the world's lowest technology spend as a percentage of revenue. PTI ANK DRR